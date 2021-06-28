Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo arts institute presents fundraiser exhibit downtown

All funds will be used for their outreach programs to teach art in the Amarillo community.
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cerulean Galley in the Embassy Suites Downtown has partnered with the Amarillo Art Institute for their “Looking Forward” exhibit.

This exhibit will raise funds for the institute to bring change in the Amarillo area through art as they continue construction at the Sunset Center.

Each piece in the exhibit was made from students and instructors in the institution. The title of the exhibition “Looking Forward” is what the center wants from the community.

“That’s what we’re doing,” said Rachel Flores, director of the Amarillo Art Institute. “It’s looking forward to our future and the future of the art community and what we’re going to be able to bring to Amarillo.”

All proceeds from this event will go to their outreach programs for costs to encourage others to get involved in the arts scene.

“When we go out to the park and provide art classes for homeless individuals. When we go out to schools and provide art programming, and math and art programs, resident artist programs, all the things we do we really don’t get paid for,” said Flores.

While this helps new people learn and appreciate art, it is even therapeutic for the artists as well.

“A lot of our artists are using their creation of art as a way to cope with whatever they’re going through in their life and so this exhibition is not only a way to support artists, but also to motivate them to keep creating,” said Flores.

Located across the street from Hodgetown, this gallery has already received much attention for people passing by supporting the artists.

“Our mission is to help local artists and to facilitate art in general, and so when you have an exhibition like that you’re down there when the sod poodles play, the thing is full. So, you’re getting exposure from all over,” said Mike Lefleur, president of the Crouch Foundation and supporter of the Sunset Center.

It will be open until the end of July and is open 24/7.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal shooting in east Amarillo
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
City of Amarillo using digital data to build Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Consultant: Many Amarillo park assets now considered ‘high risk’
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old discontinued
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash

Latest News

Fidget aprons for hospice patients
Volunteers make fidget aprons for hospice patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia
Wet and cooler...
Wet and cooler...
Money
Xcel Energy provides options for customers with high bills due to extreme temperatures
*News- Amarillo City Hall
Amarillo City Council to host special meeting for plan for new City Hall