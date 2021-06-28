Amarillo arts institute presents fundraiser exhibit downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cerulean Galley in the Embassy Suites Downtown has partnered with the Amarillo Art Institute for their “Looking Forward” exhibit.

This exhibit will raise funds for the institute to bring change in the Amarillo area through art as they continue construction at the Sunset Center.

Each piece in the exhibit was made from students and instructors in the institution. The title of the exhibition “Looking Forward” is what the center wants from the community.

“That’s what we’re doing,” said Rachel Flores, director of the Amarillo Art Institute. “It’s looking forward to our future and the future of the art community and what we’re going to be able to bring to Amarillo.”

All proceeds from this event will go to their outreach programs for costs to encourage others to get involved in the arts scene.

“When we go out to the park and provide art classes for homeless individuals. When we go out to schools and provide art programming, and math and art programs, resident artist programs, all the things we do we really don’t get paid for,” said Flores.

While this helps new people learn and appreciate art, it is even therapeutic for the artists as well.

“A lot of our artists are using their creation of art as a way to cope with whatever they’re going through in their life and so this exhibition is not only a way to support artists, but also to motivate them to keep creating,” said Flores.

Located across the street from Hodgetown, this gallery has already received much attention for people passing by supporting the artists.

“Our mission is to help local artists and to facilitate art in general, and so when you have an exhibition like that you’re down there when the sod poodles play, the thing is full. So, you’re getting exposure from all over,” said Mike Lefleur, president of the Crouch Foundation and supporter of the Sunset Center.

It will be open until the end of July and is open 24/7.

