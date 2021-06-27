Rain and storm chances continue into the work week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We have had a wet few days across the region with some areas receiving over 3-5″ of rain in a short amount of time. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue all of next week as we are going to see above average precipitation chances. This is cause for some localized flooding concerns, so remember “turn around, don’t drown.”

There is a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms everyday next week. This doesn’t mean each day will be a complete washout, because it wont, we will see dry and sunny periods, but it just means there is a chance of scattered showers and storms everyday. Areas along and south of I-40 will likely see 2-4″ of rainfall over the next 7 days... Keep the umbrella handy!

7 day rainfall forecast (KFDA)

Our temperatures for the work week are going to be below average. Our average high is 90 degrees and highs will be stuck in the 70s and 80s. If you are not a fan of the summer heat, good news for you then because below average highs are anticipated to continue for the next 8-14 days.

