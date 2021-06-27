Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in east Amarillo

(Source: Gray News)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Amarillo police officers were called to the 4000 block of I-40 east near America’s Best Value Inn Amarillo Airport Motel on a possible shooting.

Two gunshot victims were located at the location.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, NewsChannel10.com will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting...
Police identify man found dead in apartment after chase with Canyon police
City of Amarillo using digital data to build Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Consultant: Many Amarillo park assets now considered ‘high risk’
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash
Court documents reveal the details leading up to the drive-by shooting that killed an Amarillo...
Court documents reveal details leading up to drive-by shooting of Amarillo teen
The last day to receive unemployment benefits is June 26
Amarillo restaurants express dire need in staff as Texas unemployment benefits end

Latest News

Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Families of the missing visit site of Florida condo collapse
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Bipartisan infrastructure deal back on track after walk-back
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified