Police investigate shooting in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Amarillo police officers were called to the 4000 block of I-40 east near America’s Best Value Inn Amarillo Airport Motel on a possible shooting.

Two gunshot victims were located at the location.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, NewsChannel10.com will provide updates as they become available.

