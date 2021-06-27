Contagion Athletics partners with Socialete Sports to celebrate their 1-year anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Contagion Athletics celebrate their 1-year anniversary of being in Amarillo.

They celebrated with a car show, music, comedy show, and a corn-hole tournament.

Contagion partnered with Socialete Sports to raise money with the tournament to give out a $500 sponsorship to help out youth sport programs.

The coordinator of Socialete Sports says the event will make a huge impact in the community athletes.

”A portion of the registration today goes to the sports team.” Says Addison McCauley. “Supposed to help the little longhorns, which is one of the football teams and the rush girls soccer teams. We’re just trying to help some teams that need a little bit of money and need help going to tournaments.”

The owners of Contagion, say, with the impact of the pandemic, holding this event was the best way to celebrate such a wild year.

“Super excited to finally have our one year anniversary. As you know, last year for all businesses was very crazy, we opened in the middle of it so, we are just blessed to make it through a full year.” Says Kevin Van Voris. “Our goal moving forward is to continue to grow our membership but, the biggest thing is to make a huge impact on the community, whether you are a member of ca or not, we just want to make a huge impact on the communities.” David Van Voris said.

