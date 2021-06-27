Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed to be with young man

Viewers Choice Awards
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Brownsville Police Department on Saturday issued a statewide Amber Alert for Antonette Rodriguez, 13, last seen in the 4400 block of Horizon Hill in San Antonio, Texas.

Police said Rodriguez is with Clayton Phillips, 18, last seen driving a brown 2012 Kia Optima with Texas license plate DR6K226.

The tint on the vehicle’s rear window has “bubbled,” police said.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a black, button-down, short-sleeved sweater. Police said she has a piercing on her belly button.

Phillips is “most likely wearing a dark-colored shirt and black pants,” police said.

If you have information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts, call (956) 548-7014 to report information to the Brownsville Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

