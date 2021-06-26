Viewers Choice Awards
Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Gusty winds and flooding will be the main concern from storms
Extended Forecast
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ve been in an active weather pattern the last couple of days with repeated rounds of storms. This evening into the overnight hours, we will continue with the storm chances. A few storms may reach severe limits with damaging winds and flooding as the main threat. Hail to quarter size will also be possible.

A cold front has been slowly pushing through the area Saturday. This front is bringing much cooler temperatures with it. Highs will be below average this weekend (and into next week) by about 10-20 degrees. We will also see above average chances for precipitation over the next week, so our flood threat may be on the increase in the coming days.

Make sure to keep checking us back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

