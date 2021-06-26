Randall Basketball Team Camp hosting 31 teams, pool championships on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Raiders are hosting a three-day Randall Basketball Team Camp that started on Thursday. A showcase featuring 31 high school teams, all guaranteed to play seven games each. Each game lasted 30 minutes in length. This camp isn’t necessarily about winning, it’s about getting touches on the ball in the summer. Some teams traveled five hours to play at the camp.

“All of us have gone in the past to college camps, college team camps whether it’s Tech, Oklahoma, OSU,” said Randall Basketball Head Coach Leslie Broadhurst. “Places like that, so we kind of got the idea from them because they’ve been doing it for years. Once they built us these new facilities, we’ve got two brand new gyms.”

Check out highlights from two games from Friday. Levelland took down Randall 30-22 and Bushland topped Wellington 27-14.

“It’s really important for us just to get the ball in our hands right now because we have a lot of young kids,” said Bushland senior point guard Kash Bradley. “We graduated a lot last year, so it’s good for them to get the experience and for me just to get back in the basketball mind because we haven’t been.”

The final day of the camp on Saturday ends with a single elimination pool play tournament. Those games start at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.