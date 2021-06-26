Viewers Choice Awards
Much cooler temperatures this weekend

Thunderstorms will be possible the next few days
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our average high for this time of year is 90 degrees and over the next week, highs will be 10-20 degrees cooler than normal due to a cold front passing through early Saturday morning. We will also see more chances of widespread rainfall including the possibility of strong to severe storms saturday afternoon-evening. The main threats from storms will be strong winds and possibly some large hail. The rain chances will continue into at least Tuesday night. The cooler weather will continue into next week, potentially into next weekend with below average temperatures expected to continue!

