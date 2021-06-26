Viewers Choice Awards
Hereford hires Adam Naron as the new Athletic Director and Football Head Coach

Naron replaces HC Don DeLozier who will be the new Executive Director of Operations at Hereford ISD
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Whitefaces football team has a new head coach and athletic director, Adam Naron. He’s leaving Frisco for his first head coaching job. The Plainview native and former Texas Tech walk-on wide receiver is familiar with the territory, and brings a lot of experience.

Naron has served as the offensive coordinator and head powerlifting coach at Reedy High in Frisco since 2017. Prior to that he taught and coached at Prosper High, Pearce High and Staley Middle School.

”Playing Hereford in the past and watching them over the years, they always have hardworking, competitive kids,” said Naron. “Whether they have an up season or down season it doesn’t matter. You know you can always count on Hereford being a tough place to play and a tough team to play. As a football coach you want kids like that. You want a program like that.”

Naron plans on moving into his office in July and meeting the players later in the month.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

