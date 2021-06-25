Tickets available for Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour at Amarillo Civic Center
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The Globetrotters will be at the Amarillo Civic Center on Tuesday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25.
The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.
To purchase your tickets, call (806) 378-3096 or click here.
