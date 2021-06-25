Viewers Choice Awards
Tickets available for Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour at Amarillo Civic Center

Tickets are available for the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Tickets are available for the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour at the Amarillo Civic Center.(Flint River Entertainment Complex)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The Globetrotters will be at the Amarillo Civic Center on Tuesday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

To purchase your tickets, call (806) 378-3096 or click here.

