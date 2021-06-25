Storm Chances Return

Temperatures have begun their cooldown across the area, and this afternoon, severe weather is likely to return to the area. In terms of conditions, we’ll see mostly sunny skies starting out the day, warming into the low 90s, with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Thanks to a stalled cold front, we’ll see a line of showers and thunderstorms likely forming off to the west and track their way to the east going into this afternoon and evening. Looking at severity, we’re likely to see hail and strong winds in some places. For the rest of the weekend, temperatures will continue to cool, with rain chances returning on a near-daily basis.