Storm Chances Return

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Temperatures have begun their cooldown across the area, and this afternoon, severe weather is likely to return to the area. In terms of conditions, we’ll see mostly sunny skies starting out the day, warming into the low 90s, with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Thanks to a stalled cold front, we’ll see a line of showers and thunderstorms likely forming off to the west and track their way to the east going into this afternoon and evening. Looking at severity, we’re likely to see hail and strong winds in some places. For the rest of the weekend, temperatures will continue to cool, with rain chances returning on a near-daily basis.

Christopher Darnell Green
Man wanted by Potter County officials for murder
Two new food trucks have opened at South Georgia Center, located at 45th and Georgia Street.
New in Amarillo: Food trucks open at South Georgia Center
Josh Randall Oakley, sentenced for domestic assault related charges (Source: 47th District...
Potter County jury convicts man for domestic violence related charges
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference in Fort Worth where he highlighted the state's...
Gov. Abbott releases statement on Vice President Harris' upcoming visit to Texas border

One more hot day!
One more hot day!
One more hot day!
Doppler Dave Tracks Positive Weather Changes
KFDA Noon Weather 6/24