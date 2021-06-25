Panhandle Refugee Celebration happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Refugee Celebration will take place this Sunday, June 27.

You’re invited to attend the celebration at Trinity Fellowship’s Eastridge Campus located at 1706 Evergreen in Amarillo.

From 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., there will be activities for all ages including bouncers, horseback riding and live performances.

Panhandle PBS will also re-broadcast last year’s virtual celebration at 3:00 p.m. on over-the-air channel 2.1 or Suddenlink channel 3.

The event is a partnership between Panhandle PBS, Amarillo Symphony, Trinity Fellowship Church, Redeemer Church, Refugee Services of Texas, Amarillo Museum of Art, Catholic Charities, Eastridge Mission Center, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas & the Rio Grande, Refugee Language Project, LEAF ESL, Paramount Baptist Church, Emmanuel Revival Church, Don Harrington Discovery Center, Storybridge and World Church Services.

