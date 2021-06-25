Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Jury convicts Clovis man for aggravated assault on a peace officer

Eugenio Ibarra, convicted for aggravated assault on a peace officer (Source: Ninth Judicial...
Eugenio Ibarra, convicted for aggravated assault on a peace officer (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)(Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man faces up to 13 and a half years in prison after a jury convicted him for aggravated assault on a peace officer.

A jury found 39-year-old Eugenio Ibarra of Clovis guilty on four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of aggravated fleeing of law enforcement.

He was arrested in July of 2020 after a police chase that happened around 4:00 a.m. Officers testified he began driving toward several law enforcement officers, placing them in fear of being hit by the car.

The sentencing will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Darnell Green
Man wanted by Potter County officials for murder
A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting...
Police identify man found dead in apartment after chase with Canyon police
Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 4 new arrests in drive-by shooting death of teen
Josh Randall Oakley, sentenced for domestic assault related charges (Source: 47th District...
Potter County jury convicts man for domestic violence related charges
Two new food trucks have opened at South Georgia Center, located at 45th and Georgia Street.
New in Amarillo: Food trucks open at South Georgia Center

Latest News

A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting...
Police identify man found dead in apartment after chase with Canyon police
Arrington Sleeper, arrested for murder charge after drive-by shooting (Source: Randall County...
MUGSHOTS: 5 charged with murder related to drive-by shooting of Amarillo teen
Court documents reveal the details leading up to the drive-by shooting that killed an Amarillo...
Court documents reveal details leading up to drive-by shooting of Amarillo teen
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to continue building former President Donald Trump’s border...
Governor Abbott issues statewide call for jailers to assist with increased arrests related to border crisis