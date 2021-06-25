Jet Volleyball fly to Vegas for Girls Junior National Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Jet Volleyball squad is betting on themselves next week, competing in Vegas against 47 teams for the USA Girls Volleyball Junior National Championship starting Wednesday, June 30.

“I just want to go and have fun and hopefully win,” said Jet 5′9.5″ middle hitter Harlee Carrh.

“They’re all very coachable and I think we have a lot of hitting power and they serve really well,” said Jet Head Coach Brittani James.

James has led this team for six years, and now they’re going back to Nationals for the second time in her tenure.

“I’ve had four of them since they were seven and then we’ve kind of trickled in a few others here and there,” said James. “We’ve seen them actually grow from not being able to serve over the net to know we are jump serving and doing a lot of things even the high school girls are doing.”

“Just don’t ever let a ball drop,” said Libby Miller, Jet defensive back. “Just communicate and go for everything.”

“I think she’s helped us come together as a team,” said Jet outside hitter Nevaeh Conner.

The Jets are one of three Texas teams playing in Division 13 Nationals for 13 and under athletes. They’re representing Amarillo and being good role models for the younger players.

“I’m excited because they root for Amarillo,” said Jet 10-year-old Madelyn Sisomsouk. “They get to represent Jet, so more people can join.”

“To help them. They see if I mess up or something that I don’t quit and I keep pushing to fix the mistake that I made,” said Carrh.

Volleyball in the Panhandle has built a legacy for years. The Jet Volleyball squad is adding to that history.

“Knowing that the Panhandle has a lot of volleyball that is prominent in the entire state of Texas, it’s exciting. Just to know where these girls could end up later on in their high school careers is phenomenal,” said James.

The Jet Volleyball’s first game of the tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30 at 3 p.m. We wish the Jets the best of luck at Nationals.

