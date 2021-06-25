Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

‘Iron Man’ racer, NASCAR champion Jack Ingram dies at 84

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1975, file photo, Jack Ingram gives his wife, Aline, a big hug after...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1975, file photo, Jack Ingram gives his wife, Aline, a big hug after accepting the trophy from his victory in the Permatex 300 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Friday, June 25, 2021. He was 84.(BL | AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram has died at the age of 84.

No details were released by the Hall of Fame, which announced Ingram’s death.

Ingram won five championships in NASCAR’s lower divisions. He was widely regarded as the best driver in history of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series until Mark Martin broke his wins record.

Kyle Busch now holds the record.

Ingram ended his career with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in 275 starts of what is now known as the Xfinity Series. He lived in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Darnell Green
Man wanted by Potter County officials for murder
A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting...
Suspect found dead in Canyon apartment after running from police, shooting at officers
Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 4 new arrests in drive-by shooting death of teen
Josh Randall Oakley, sentenced for domestic assault related charges (Source: 47th District...
Potter County jury convicts man for domestic violence related charges
Two new food trucks have opened at South Georgia Center, located at 45th and Georgia Street.
New in Amarillo: Food trucks open at South Georgia Center

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights
Biden names Stern LGBTQ special enjoy
Victim impact statements in the Derek Chauvin murder case included George Floyd's 7-year-old...
‘Miss you’: Floyd’s daughter speaks at Chauvin’s sentencing
Victim impact statements in the Derek Chauvin murder case included George Floyd's 7-year-old...
Full statement from George Floyd's daughter Gianna at sentencing
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death