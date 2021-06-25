Viewers Choice Awards
Hart cattle raiser pleads guilty to defrauding AgTexas of $3.7 million

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Gray Television)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HART, Texas (KFDA) - A Castro County cattle raiser entered a guilty plea to a federal charge for defrauding an agriculture lender of $3.7 million.

Court documents show Kirt Espenson, doing business as E6 Cattle Company, didn’t pay AgTexas Production Credit Association when he sold calves he had pledged as collateral for loans.

Espenson admitted to concealing, removing, disposing of or converting to his own use the cattle that were mortgaged or pledged to AgTexas, according to court documents.

E6 entered into five loan agreements with AgTexas totaling over $8.4 million.

One loan was for equipment, three loans for real estate/refinancing and one loan was a $4 million revolving line of credit for “general operating expenses”, according to court documents.

The loans were cross collateralized, secured by the company’s cattle, feed, equipment, accounts receivable and real estate.

According to the agreement, any cattle sold were collateral and proceeds were to be applied to the loan.

Espenson’s company was formed in Colorado in 2005.

The Espenson’s moved to Texas and established a feed yard near Hart, registering the business on March 6, 2006.

E6 Cattle Company’s business model consisted of buying and picking up day-old calves from regional dairies, transporting them to E6, feeding and caring for them until they weighed about 350 pounds and then selling them.

