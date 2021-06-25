GOOD NEWS: Amarillo group to build tiny homes for homeless veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The number of homeless continues to rise, both in our country and in our city. Many of the homeless are veterans, which has prompted an Amarillo group to raise awareness of the situation and offer some life-changing support.

“My passion is to help find people houses. Back in November of 2017, it was Veteran’s Day, and I had always prided myself working with veterans because I love to give back for what they have done for us. There was a lot of homeless veterans and there’s a lot of needs met for homeless people in general in Amarillo. We are an incredible community who really rally to help other people, but there’s nothing in place yet for specifically homeless veterans,” said Tiffany Belflower.

The group has launched an ambitious project aimed at purchasing a section of land and then building a community to house veterans and get them off the street.

”Our mission is to create a tiny home subdivision to house homeless veterans in sort of a transitional sort of way to get them off the streets with a roof over their head. Right now, we are currently looking for land. The Veteran’s Resource Center just purchased a new building off of 7th and Polk, and right around that area is about 19 acres for sale that we’re looking to figure out if that’s where we can plan up roots,” said Belflower.

The proposed community will be located in a strategic area to maximize the benefits.

”It has to be close to resources that are going to benefit them because if we just put them in a house and with no way to get to a job or to transportation or to the Veteran’s Resource Center itself or to the VA hospital where those are things they need to be around, then it’s just not going to be as efficient,” said Belflower.

The focus now is to raise the necessary funds to purchase the land and start construction. Proceeds from a fundraiser this weekend will go toward that goal.

”This Saturday at MJ’s Saloon, we are starting the bike run. First bike out is at Noon, and the cook team meeting is at 12:00 p.m. as well, and we will be open to the public at 2:00 p.m.. We’re also going to have a silent auction. We’re going to have some bounce houses for the kids. We’re going to feed the public with hamburgers and hot dogs,” said Belflower.

With the work of Homeless Heroes and public support, the dream could become reality in the near future.

“Right now, we’re just working on creating the funds, so when the opportunity does arise, we could have that land. Then, we’re able to move on it, but ideally, I’d love to have the community up and running within five years,” said Belflower.

While the houses may be tiny in size, they could be a gigantic resource in improving the life of a homeless hero.

Now, that’s some good news.

