Doppler Dave Has Cooler Weather and Rain In The Weekend Forecast

After some intense heat this week we are starting to see a downward trend in temperatures. Highs today are staying in the low to mid 90s instead of triple digits. Scattered storms are expected by late afternoon and may be heavy in spots. Behind a cold front arriving tonight, temps will be much cooler tomorrow with afternoon highs near 80 with a few more storms in the area. By Sunday, temperatures will remain in the 70s for a couple of days.