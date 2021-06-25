Criminal Complaint: More than $600,000 worth of meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person faces federal charges after Potter County Sheriff’s deputies found over 18 pounds of meth and what is believed to be fentanyl during a traffic stop on I-40 in Amarillo, according to a criminal complaint.

On June 21, two Potter County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car on I-40 in Amarillo for a fake license plate.

During the traffic stop, the complaint say the deputies noticed indicators of criminal activity when talking with the driver, identified as Michael Gonzalez Barragan.

A Randall County Sheriff’s Office narcotics K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the car and alerted to drugs in the car.

During a search of the car, the complaint says the deputies found over 18 pounds of meth and pills believed to contain fentanyl.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $676,000.

Barragan was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

