Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Criminal Complaint: More than $600,000 worth of meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop in Amarillo

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person faces federal charges after Potter County Sheriff’s deputies found over 18 pounds of meth and what is believed to be fentanyl during a traffic stop on I-40 in Amarillo, according to a criminal complaint.

On June 21, two Potter County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car on I-40 in Amarillo for a fake license plate.

During the traffic stop, the complaint say the deputies noticed indicators of criminal activity when talking with the driver, identified as Michael Gonzalez Barragan.

A Randall County Sheriff’s Office narcotics K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the car and alerted to drugs in the car.

During a search of the car, the complaint says the deputies found over 18 pounds of meth and pills believed to contain fentanyl.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $676,000.

Barragan was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Darnell Green
Man wanted by Potter County officials for murder
Josh Randall Oakley, sentenced for domestic assault related charges (Source: 47th District...
Potter County jury convicts man for domestic violence related charges
Two new food trucks have opened at South Georgia Center, located at 45th and Georgia Street.
New in Amarillo: Food trucks open at South Georgia Center
Handcuffs
Amarillo police make 4 new arrests in drive-by shooting death of teen
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

Tickets are available for the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Tickets available for Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour at Amarillo Civic Center
A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting...
Suspect found dead in Canyon apartment after running from police, shooting at officers
Like many other industries, the firework industry is experiencing shortages, which could impact...
Amarillo fireworks stands say shortage will impact Fourth of July holiday
fireworks shortage
VIDEO: Amarillo fireworks stands say shortage will impact Fourth of July holiday