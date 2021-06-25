Viewers Choice Awards
Consultant: Many Amarillo park assets now considered ‘high risk’

City of Amarillo using digital data to build Parks and Recreation Master Plan
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo parks are in need of funds and better maintenance, and a consultant says many of the park assets are considered “high risk.”

It’s been two years since the City of Amarillo’s Parks Master Plan started.

During a city council meeting, Consultant Cindy Mendoza said the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department ‘s high risk assets values have more than doubled.

“Just in two years, we went from $14 million worth of high-risk assets to now we’re closer to $50 million,” said Mendoza.

According to the department, high-risk assets may include bathroom facilities, benches, playgrounds or even trash cans.

“I’ll say one of our biggest ones that we’re looking to fund is our park facility lighting,” said Kristen Wolbach, coordinator of public relations and programming for the Parks and Recreation Department. “So, at our softball complexes, soccer complexes, our lighting is wildly out of date. So that takes up a huge chunk of that high-risk category.”

Although there are some critical areas, the department says it’s not making any decisions at the moment.

“There’s nothing on the chopping block,” said Wolbach.

Another issue brought up in the meeting is funding. Suggested investment strategies include temporarily scaling back on neighborhood parks.

According to the consultant, this means neighborhood parks could be smaller or less developed.

“What we realized is that we have to do a better job taking care of what we have,” said Wolbach. “So we’re looking for sponsorships on almost everything we have to offer. That could be anything from a tennis court sponsorship to helping us with a special event.”

The department is currently developing a rough plan that will be presented to the community.

The second public engagement survey is expected to be ready July 4.

