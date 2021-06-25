Clovis Community College to hold open house for prospective students

CLOVIS, Texas (KFDA) - Clovis Community College will hold an open house for prospective students Monday.

Campus tours will be available, as well as information on academic programs and outdoor activities.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available on campus during the open house.

The event will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Clovis Community College.

Join us for our upcoming open house next Monday! We will be having a COVID-19 VACCINE SITE- CAMPUS TOURS- ACADEMIC PROGRAMS- OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES- AND MORE! For more information, please contact 575-769-4131. Posted by Clovis Community College on Monday, June 21, 2021

