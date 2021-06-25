Clovis Community College to hold open house for prospective students
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, Texas (KFDA) - Clovis Community College will hold an open house for prospective students Monday.
Campus tours will be available, as well as information on academic programs and outdoor activities.
COVID-19 vaccines will also be available on campus during the open house.
The event will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Clovis Community College.
