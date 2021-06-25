Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo restaurants express dire need in staff as Texas unemployment benefits end

Local restaurant had more than 65 interviews scheduled with 45 not showing up.
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott signed off on ending federal benefits for the unemployed in Texas starting this weekend.

The extra $300 given each week in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program will no longer be given. Additional funds for those who are self-employed or typically do not have unemployment insurance will be stopped as well.

The governor’s reasoning behind this is to encourage Texans to pursue the open job opportunities in the state.

“We do believe that the amount of job openings that are available are certainly to be greater than the number of individuals who are going to lose their benefits,” said Trent Morris, director of the Workforce Solutions Panhandle. “For that reason we’re very optimistic that most of these folks will find a place real quickly in this tight market we have here in the Texas Panhandle.”

One area in Amarillo that is in high need for workers is restaurants.

“We’ve spread the word a lot with social media, our staff has been sharing it,” said Tim Pike, general manager at The Drunken Oyster. “We’ve been getting a few applicants, but like I said, it’s very difficult getting the applicants to actually show up for the interview.”

For so many workers needed in Amarillo restaurants, the lack has caused many businesses to reduce their hours, minimize dining spaces and even shut down.

“For the entire month of May, it was over 65 interviews scheduled and about 45 no-shows,” said Pike.

For those seeking a job, the City of Amarillo will have a career fair starting Saturday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. Westgate Mall will have one starting at 11:00 a.m.

