Amarillo fireworks stands say shortage will impact Fourth of July holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Like many other industries, the firework industry is experiencing shortages, which could impact the upcoming holiday.

If you plan to buy fireworks for the Fourth of July this year, there is expected to be less supply.

“There’s definitely a firework shortage. Due to COVID, there is the shipping from all of our fireworks come from China, and the shipping is just not what it was like. There is a lot of things that we did get in this year, but there’s a lot of favorites that won’t be in this year, so a lot of people will be picking new favorite fireworks this year that’s for sure,” said Christi Hairston, co-owner of Shoot the Moon Fireworks.

Customers may also notice higher prices. Due to the shortage, shipping costs are now higher than normal, which is causing prices to be raised.

Stores like Shoot the Moon Fireworks have prepared as much as they can, but still urge customers to buy their fireworks sooner rather than later.

“We urge people to come in for the best selection as soon as possible because those last few days is generally when it gets the busiest anyways, and that will be when we’re pretty much running out,” says Hairston.

The sales for fireworks in the state of Texas runs through July 4 at Midnight.

