Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo fireworks stands say shortage will impact Fourth of July holiday

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Like many other industries, the firework industry is experiencing shortages, which could impact the upcoming holiday.

If you plan to buy fireworks for the Fourth of July this year, there is expected to be less supply.

“There’s definitely a firework shortage. Due to COVID, there is the shipping from all of our fireworks come from China, and the shipping is just not what it was like. There is a lot of things that we did get in this year, but there’s a lot of favorites that won’t be in this year, so a lot of people will be picking new favorite fireworks this year that’s for sure,” said Christi Hairston, co-owner of Shoot the Moon Fireworks.

Customers may also notice higher prices. Due to the shortage, shipping costs are now higher than normal, which is causing prices to be raised.

Stores like Shoot the Moon Fireworks have prepared as much as they can, but still urge customers to buy their fireworks sooner rather than later.

“We urge people to come in for the best selection as soon as possible because those last few days is generally when it gets the busiest anyways, and that will be when we’re pretty much running out,” says Hairston.

The sales for fireworks in the state of Texas runs through July 4 at Midnight.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Darnell Green
Man wanted by Potter County officials for murder
Two new food trucks have opened at South Georgia Center, located at 45th and Georgia Street.
New in Amarillo: Food trucks open at South Georgia Center
Josh Randall Oakley, sentenced for domestic assault related charges (Source: 47th District...
Potter County jury convicts man for domestic violence related charges
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat
Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference in Fort Worth where he highlighted the state’s...
Gov. Abbott releases statement on Vice President Harris’ upcoming visit to Texas border

Latest News

Handcuffs
Criminal Complaint: More than $600,000 worth of meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop in Amarillo
Tickets are available for the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Tickets available for Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour at Amarillo Civic Center
A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting...
Suspect found dead in Canyon apartment after running from police, shooting at officers
fireworks shortage
VIDEO: Amarillo fireworks stands say shortage will impact Fourth of July holiday