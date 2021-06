AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A mall-wide job fair will take place at Westgate Mall Saturday.

The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and over 20 stores and several outside businesses will take part.

Both part-time and full-time positions will be available.

Some businesses will conduct on-site interviews.

THIS SATURDAY! We will be hosting our mall wide job fair, which includes over 20 stores and several outside businesses... Posted by Westgate Mall on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.