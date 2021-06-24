Toussaint’s DII Semifinal Buzzer Beater up for ESPN ESPYS Award, Quarterfinal voting ends June 25
West Texas A&M guard knocks down three-point buzzer beats to send Buffs to the DII National Championship in 87-86 win
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Indiana (KFDA) - West Texas A&M men’s basketball finished a historic season at their first Division II National Championship game in program history, but it was “The Shot” from the Semifinal against Lincoln Memorial that made history with the Buffs winning 87-86. A shot made by shooting guard Zach Toussaint. Now that legendary bucket is up for an ESPN ESPYS award.
Fans can vote for Toussaint’s bucket on ESPN ESPYS’s Best Play, and the quarterfinal results will be announced Friday, June 25. Toussaint’s three-pointer is up against Olympic gymnast Simone Biles who became the first woman to land a Yurchenko Double Pike Vault in competition.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.