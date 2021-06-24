Toussaint’s DII Semifinal Buzzer Beater up for ESPN ESPYS Award, Quarterfinal voting ends June 25

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (KFDA) - West Texas A&M men’s basketball finished a historic season at their first Division II National Championship game in program history, but it was “The Shot” from the Semifinal against Lincoln Memorial that made history with the Buffs winning 87-86. A shot made by shooting guard Zach Toussaint. Now that legendary bucket is up for an ESPN ESPYS award.

Fans can vote for Toussaint’s bucket on ESPN ESPYS’s Best Play, and the quarterfinal results will be announced Friday, June 25. Toussaint’s three-pointer is up against Olympic gymnast Simone Biles who became the first woman to land a Yurchenko Double Pike Vault in competition.

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED.@WestTXD2Hoops NAILS the three as time expired and they are moving on to the @NCAADII National Championship. pic.twitter.com/3QSASXRSPT — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 26, 2021

That fan feeling when @WestTXD2Hoops finally takes the lead over Lincoln Memorial. @NCAADII #FinalFour



Railsplitters 86

Buffs 87

FINAL



CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY!!! pic.twitter.com/pgDywUJhzw — NewsChannel10 Sports (@NC10_Sports) March 26, 2021

