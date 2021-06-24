Texas Women for the Arts selects 3 Amarillo entities for grant awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Women for the Arts program has selected three Amarillo entities as part of 32 organizations that will receive a total of $310,700 in funding for the 2021-2022 year.

The program has selected The Amarillo Museum of Art, Amarillo Symphony and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for this year’s grants.

The statewide program, comprised of more than 200 philanthropic women, has awarded 282 grants totaling more than $3.1 million since its inception.

“These 32 organizations are confronting overt inequalities within arts education access,” said Judy Robison, TWA Executive Committee chair. “They are mending their communities through the arts, while investing in the artists and Texans of tomorrow. Over the last year, TWA has placed a special emphasis on supporting those organizations reaching our unseen communities. These grants ensure our children have exposure to the arts and continue to bridge the access divide.”

The grants are awarded on an annual basis and selected following a rigorous review process.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.