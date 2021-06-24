Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas Women for the Arts selects 3 Amarillo entities for grant awards

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum revamping education efforts
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum revamping education efforts
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Women for the Arts program has selected three Amarillo entities as part of 32 organizations that will receive a total of $310,700 in funding for the 2021-2022 year.

The program has selected The Amarillo Museum of Art, Amarillo Symphony and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for this year’s grants.

The statewide program, comprised of more than 200 philanthropic women, has awarded 282 grants totaling more than $3.1 million since its inception.

“These 32 organizations are confronting overt inequalities within arts education access,” said Judy Robison, TWA Executive Committee chair. “They are mending their communities through the arts, while investing in the artists and Texans of tomorrow. Over the last year, TWA has placed a special emphasis on supporting those organizations reaching our unseen communities. These grants ensure our children have exposure to the arts and continue to bridge the access divide.”

The grants are awarded on an annual basis and selected following a rigorous review process.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Wade Swanson
Man wanted in Randall County for felony sexual assault of a child released on bond
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Christopher Darnell Green
Man wanted by Potter County officials for murder
The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes...
Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Opening day for Thompson Park Pool pushed back again

Latest News

All proceeds from the ride will benefit Another Chance House, a non-profit assisting homeless...
Survivors of the Northwest Texas Tribe to host bike ride to help homeless men
Amarillo law experts say the Supreme Court of the United States’ recent ruling in favor of a...
Amarillo law experts discuss SCOTUS ruling on students and free speech
The Advisory Committee for the CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund, a component of the...
CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund announces $100,000 in grants for area institutions
Josh Randall Oakley, sentenced for domestic assault related charges (Source: 47th District...
Potter County jury convicts man for domestic violence related charges
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander