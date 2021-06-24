Survivors of the Northwest Texas Tribe to host bike ride to help homeless men

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A biker group called ‘The Survivors of the Northwest Texas Tribe’ is hosting their 2nd annual bike ride this weekend to help men overcome homelessness.

The ride will start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, going through Palo Duro Canyon to the Another Chance House, which is where all of the proceeds for the event will go.

The nonprofit will use this money to help homeless men overcome their problems and reintegrate back into society.

“We are so grateful,” said Mollie Swafford, Development Director for Another Chance House. “It’s very meaningful to the men who are coming through our program to know that there are people, that they have never met, who are cheering them on and who are sharing their hard earned resources with them to make sure they’re successful.”

With this money the nonprofit can continue to provide shelter to men in their 19 properties, help them with job employment, and ensure their success with case managers.

“The reason why case management is important is because the men really need an opportunity to examine what’s been going on in their life for what put them in the situation they’re in and then they need to be able to put together a plan for what their goals and objectives are,” said Swafford.

Running these facilities and programs is expensive for each man to successfully reintegrate into society combatting homelessness.

“It takes about $8,000 to get one man through a year worth of the program here,” said Swafford. “Those are the program costs. Last year they were able to raise $9,000, so they basically supported one man in his track to become self-sufficient and move back out into the community.”

Their goal is to raise $10,000, and for anyone who doesn’t want to ride, you can go to the Another Chance House at the end for food and a raffle drawing.

