Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Survivors of the Northwest Texas Tribe to host bike ride to help homeless men

The group ‘Survivors of Northwest Texas Tribe’ will give all proceeds to Another Chance House, a local non-profit.
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A biker group called ‘The Survivors of the Northwest Texas Tribe’ is hosting their 2nd annual bike ride this weekend to help men overcome homelessness.

The ride will start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, going through Palo Duro Canyon to the Another Chance House, which is where all of the proceeds for the event will go.

The nonprofit will use this money to help homeless men overcome their problems and reintegrate back into society.

“We are so grateful,” said Mollie Swafford, Development Director for Another Chance House. “It’s very meaningful to the men who are coming through our program to know that there are people, that they have never met, who are cheering them on and who are sharing their hard earned resources with them to make sure they’re successful.”

With this money the nonprofit can continue to provide shelter to men in their 19 properties, help them with job employment, and ensure their success with case managers.

“The reason why case management is important is because the men really need an opportunity to examine what’s been going on in their life for what put them in the situation they’re in and then they need to be able to put together a plan for what their goals and objectives are,” said Swafford.

Running these facilities and programs is expensive for each man to successfully reintegrate into society combatting homelessness.

“It takes about $8,000 to get one man through a year worth of the program here,” said Swafford. “Those are the program costs. Last year they were able to raise $9,000, so they basically supported one man in his track to become self-sufficient and move back out into the community.”

Their goal is to raise $10,000, and for anyone who doesn’t want to ride, you can go to the Another Chance House at the end for food and a raffle drawing.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Wade Swanson
Man wanted in Randall County for felony sexual assault of a child released on bond
Christopher Darnell Green
Man wanted by Potter County officials for murder
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes...
Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Opening day for Thompson Park Pool pushed back again

Latest News

One more hot day!
One more hot day!
Amarillo law experts say the Supreme Court of the United States’ recent ruling in favor of a...
Amarillo law experts discuss SCOTUS ruling on students and free speech
The Advisory Committee for the CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund, a component of the...
CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund announces $100,000 in grants for area institutions
Josh Randall Oakley, sentenced for domestic assault related charges (Source: 47th District...
Potter County jury convicts man for domestic violence related charges