Sod Poodles fall to Hooks on the road 13-2, Generals late inning rally takes down Sod Squad 10-4

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Squad and Sod Poodles fell short Wednesday night. The Sod Squad hosted the Victoria Generals at HODGETOWN, and a late inning rally put the Generals over the Sod Squad 10-4. The Sod Poodles traveled down to Corpus Christi for game two against the Hooks, and Amarillo struggled at bat falling to the Hooks 13-2. The loss dropped the Sod Poodles to 20-24 on the season and even the series in south Texas at a game apiece.

Game three of the Soddies’ series scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at 6:35 p.m. will feature LHP Tyler Holton (1-2, 8.89 ERA) on the mound for Amarillo against the Houston Astros No. 3 rated prospect in RHP Hunter Brown (0-3, 6.20). It is the same pitching matchup from the June 12th game between these two clubs at HODGETOWN. Amarillo used a three-run eighth inning to erase an early 5-0 deficit and win 7-5 in that ballgame.

The Sod Squad will play the Victoria Generals for game three of the series on Thursday. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

