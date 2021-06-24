Rain Chances Returning

After a record tying hot day Wednesday, a slight cool down and rain chances are looking to push into the area for this weekend. As we head into Thursday, temperatures will be down in the 90s, with some places being a bit warmer. However, going into this afternoon and evening, we’ll see rain chances begin to push into the area, with chances increasing more as we head into the rest of the weekend, with severe thunderstorms possible. A cold front hits the area Saturday, dropping our late weekend/early week temperatures next week down into the lower 70s.