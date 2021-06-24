QR code creates new way for coaches to find talent through Interactive Recruiting Jersey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College recruiting can be challenging for high school athletes. Finding ways to gain college’s attention from sending emails to handing flyers, but now technology allows coaches to walk right up to a player and get the information through a QR code called an Interactive Recruiting Jersey. Off-Speed Athletics owner Anthony Bethel partnered with QR Recruiter to revolutionize the recruiting process.

“With our jerseys we make full sublimation custom uniforms. A couple of months ago I was dropping off uniforms for a college in Arkansas, and I ran into a guy named Wayne Woolsey,” said Bethel. “He has started a company called QR recruiter, and so we’re about to launch a product series. Basically the QR banners are QR codes that you can either put on a dugout up to this point, this way they can walk up scan that QR code that shows them everyone on the roster. You can click on their link. It takes them to their highlights their test scores, so on and so forth, and so now we are going to be the official merchandiser for QR recruiter. We will start putting the QR codes onto our jerseys.”

Larissa Liska: “How do you think this will help overall speed up that process and help more kids make it to college teams?

“Basically you can get online. Buy your QR tag, and it’s very cheap. So once you purchase your draft tag or you purchase a jersey with a draft tag on it, we’ll link it to your profile. You’re good to go from there,” said Bethel. “Then, you know, I think I spoke to you the other day. We’re even even going to set this up where you’re able to go to camps. You basically show up, pick your jersey size with your camps logo on it. We’ll scan it and link it to your profile, and then any coach there has access to all your information so it just makes everything a lot easier. It’s pretty revolutionary. We’re calling the jerseys actual interactive recruiting jerseys.”

You can purchase team jerseys through Off-Speed Athletics or individual tags and banners through the QR Recruiter website.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.