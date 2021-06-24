Viewers Choice Awards
Potter County jury convicts man for domestic violence related charges

Josh Randall Oakley, sentenced for domestic assault related charges (Source: 47th District Attorney's Office)(47th District Attorney's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted a man after a five day trial for domestic assault related charges.

According to the 47th District Attorney’s Office, the jury convicted Josh Randall Oakley for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury with family violence, a first-degree felony.

The charges stem from May of 2018 when officers were called to a hotel with reports of a domestic violence assault.

Officers confronted Oakley and witnessed him assault the victim, who suffered significant injuries.

He barricaded himself in the hotel room, and the officers had to break in through a window to rescue the victim and take him into custody.

During the trial, the 47th District Attorney’s Office showed he had several previous violent incidents.

In one incident, the Amarillo SWAT team arrested him for a domestic violence warrant, where he was found to have an AK 47, shotgun, multiple handguns, over 700 rounds of ammunition and a gas mask.

The jury sentenced him to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Posted by 47th District Attorney's Office on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

