One more hot day!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
It has been another hot and steamy day with a few showers around and we will do this again for Friday. Lows will stay in the mid 70s for Friday morning and it will be a humid start to the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s once again and the dry line will set up across the central panhandle bringing a chance for a few storms to the area. The first in a series of cool fronts will arrive for Saturday bringing much cooler temperatures along with better rain chances for the weekend.

