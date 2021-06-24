New in Amarillo: Food trucks open at South Georgia Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two new food trucks have opened at South Georgia Center, located at 45th and Georgia Street.

Yum In A Bun

Yum In A Bun serves up homemade recipes all found inside of a bun.

The truck specializes in burgers, cheese steaks, grilled cheese and other hot sandwiches.

All food items come with a free bag of chips

“I wanted to do something different from any other food truck,” said Tanya Mabe, owner and operator of Yum In A Bun. “I didn’t want to just do a hamburger because I like flair, so I went with a mac and cheese burger, a PB & J burger and an old fashioned hamburger you just cant beat.”

Mabe started the food truck after a long history working in the restaurant industry, including places like the Big Texan.

Yum In A Bun is family owned and operated by Mabe and her two daughters.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for over 30 years, so when COVID hit I said, why not? It was the perfect opportunity,” Mabe explained. “You wont get the quality of food I serve and service from my children [anywhere else] in Amarillo.”

Yum in a Bun opens five days of the week and typically spends weekends at Starlight Ranch.

Don’t Worry Shaved Ice

Right next door to Yum In A Bun is Don’t Worry Shaved Ice.

Don’t Worry says they aren’t a typical food truck, as the family owned and operated business includes a patio for customers and a sandbox for toddlers.

Owners say their goal is to create a tropical island where families can relax after church or a long day.

“We want the vibes to be you can come out and chill, kick back, relax and we have the sandbox we just added for kiddos,” said Daniel Clay, co-owner of Don’t Worry Shaved Ice.

“Anyone can serve shaved ice but not everyone can a certain vibe that were trying to give,” added Christi Clay, co-owner. “When you come here we want you to take a couple seconds...kick back relax and just not worry.”

Don’t Worry shaved ice serves gourmet snow cones, street corn and walking tacos.

Owners say their most popular item is the strawberry bliss.

“The strawberry bliss is our top seller, people come for it over and over again, its so good,” said Christi Clay. “It has fresh cut strawberries that we cut fresh every day. It has ice cream with fresh cut strawberries and cream in the middle, whipped cream and cream with strawberries on the top.”

Don’t Worry Shaved Ice is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

