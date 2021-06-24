Monthly advance child tax credit payment begins July 15th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many families will soon receive monthly child tax credit payments as a part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The original tax credit was $2,000, but it’s since increased.

The credit for children under six years old is $3,600, which comes out to $300 a month.

And children from six to 17 years old will get $3,000, which comes out to $250 monthly.

“The other modification is those higher levels do phase out, that means they get lower as your income gets higher... if you’re married filing joint and your income is $150,000 or less then you’re fully qualified for those credits... People that make married filing joint who make from $150,000 all the way up to $400,000 are still eligible, they’re just eligible for the $2,000, not the higher level,” said Josh Knapp, enrolled agent and vice president of Knapp Business Solutions.

Knapp says if you’re married filing joint and make $150,000 or less, you probably will not have to repay it... but the refund will go down.

“So, for some people it could cause them to have to repay their credit if their income went up too much. It could also, the other thing that it could affect and probably will affect is their refunds will be less because they’re getting the money ahead of time... I would expect your refund to be a little bit lower on your 2021 return if you don’t opt out,” said Knapp.

You can unenroll at any point.

Those married filing joint who make $400,000 or less based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns will automatically be enrolled and start receiving payments July 15th.

If you’d like to unenroll you must do that on the IRS website.

“People who qualify, if you do not unenroll, the people that qualify will receive half of this in an advanced tax credit. They’ll receive half of this every month until December... When you file your tax return, you’ll get the other half of that tax credit,” said Preston Branch, tax manager at Lovelady Christy & Associates.

You have to unenroll three days before the first Thursday of the next month by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

You can add a child after the baby is born any time this year, also on the IRS website.

You do need to track your payments as you will have to report it on your 2021 tax return.

Certified professional accountants recommend setting some money aside just in case you end up owing at the end of the year.

If you have questions, they suggest getting with a professional to do tax planning.

