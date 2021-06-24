Many athletes spending their summers training in the water

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many athletes are spending their summer training on the field or the court, and some in the water.

AISD has held a swim camp during the summers for about 14 years, and coach Ron Lee is one that is wanting to grow the sport in the panhandle, and teach young athletes basic skills before they choose to join a club, or high school swim team.

“This is an introductory camp.” Said Lee. “We do get a lot of beginners, it is designed for that so, this is supposed to give them a jump start and this is the best way to ensure that they make the team.

In every sport, focusing on the fundamentals is what makes athletes stand out. AISD’s swim camp is designed to do just that.

“What we do here is we teach them the basics of swimming. We teach them the four basic swimming strokes...butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle.” Lee said. “We teach them streamline and the importance of that. Stroke techniques and kind of get them comfortable in the water.”

One swimmer in the camp had experience swimming, but was using the training to help improve her skills she already knew.

“I’ve been learning butterfly stroke, dolphin kick, or butterfly kick, and freestyle and backstroke.” Said Anna Lee. “I had already known them but when I got here I got to get familiar with them more.”

An Amarillo High, Senior swimmer, is helping coach Lee this summer and has noticed an impact on the kids and even on himself while taking part in instructing during the camp.

“The impact is great. I love teaching kids new skills and swim is just one of the things that I am passionate about, and so it works out great.” Lincoln Nunn said. “I think teaching kids water safety is especially crucial and teaching kids how I would have been taught.”

To find out more about the camp or joining a high school swim team, you can contact Coach Ron Lee at 806-282-4070 or visit AmarilloSwimTeam.com for information on clubs.

