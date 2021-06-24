Man wanted by Potter County officials for murder
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Potter County are searching for a man wanted on murder charges.
18-year-old Christopher Darnell Green is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on Green’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
