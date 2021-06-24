Free family-friendly event to take place at John Stiff Memorial Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A family-friendly summer event will take place at John Stiff Memorial Park Saturday.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation has put together the Summer Free For All, a free event including games, music and other activities.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. and food trucks will be available.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation said carnival style games, arts and crafts and a giant scavenger hunt will take place.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.