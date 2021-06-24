Viewers Choice Awards
Free family-friendly event to take place at John Stiff Memorial Park

2021 Summer Free For All
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A family-friendly summer event will take place at John Stiff Memorial Park Saturday.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation has put together the Summer Free For All, a free event including games, music and other activities.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. and food trucks will be available.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation said carnival style games, arts and crafts and a giant scavenger hunt will take place.

