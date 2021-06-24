Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.(Cocoa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle.

Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne.

No other details surrounding the K-9′s death have been released.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and if department policies and procedures were followed, according to the police department.

K-9 Zena, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was donated to the department last August and was its newest patrol dog. She was trained and certified in April for patrol work.

The Cocoa Police Department is heartbroken to announce the passing of our newest patrol dog, K-9 Zena. K-9 Zena was...

Posted by Cocoa Police Department on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Wade Swanson
Man wanted in Randall County for felony sexual assault of a child released on bond
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes...
Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Opening day for Thompson Park Pool pushed back again
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested

Latest News

Nicholas Balboa, who helped rescue a boy in the Florida building collapse, describes what...
'I saw an arm sticking out': Man describes helping boy stuck in building collapse
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
‘We have deal’: Biden, bipartisan senators agree on infrastructure
Science gives a 'Whole Lotta Love' to a newly discovered frog species, naming it after Led...
New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin
2021 Summer Free For All
Free family-friendly event to take place at John Stiff Memorial Park