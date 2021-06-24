Doppler Dave Tracks Positive Weather Changes
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Some cloud build ups and a few scattered storms are developing today which is helping to keep the heat down just a bit. Instead of triple digits area wide, most locations are staying in the 90s. Scattered storms will track through the area through this evening and rain will be possible tomorrow also. Temps should trend down a few degrees tomorrow, but stay in the 90s one more day. A strong cold front will bring cooler air and more rain this weekend.