Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund announces $100,000 in grants for area institutions

The Advisory Committee for the CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund, a component of the...
The Advisory Committee for the CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund, a component of the Amarillo Area Foundation, announced $100,000 in grants for area institutions.(Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Advisory Committee for the CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund, a component of the Amarillo Area Foundation, announced $100,000 in grants for area institutions.

The funds will go to nonprofits and charitable institutions that do everything from providing care costs for foster children to teaching young people to be business people.

Below is a complete list of the area institutions receiving these grants:

  • Amarillo Children’s Home - $10,000
  • Another Chance House - $5,000
  • Buckner Children and Family Services - $6,700
  • Driskill Halfway House - $3,000
  • Elizabeth Ruth’s Home - $6,000
  • Faith City Mission - $3,500
  • Family Support Services - $5,000
  • Guyon Saunders Resource Center - $7,800
  • Hope and Healing Place - $10,000
  • Junior Achievement of the High Plains - $10,000
  • Maverick Boys and Girls Club - $9,000
  • Mission Amarillo - $10,000
  • Panhandle Orphan Care Network - $10,000
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo - $4,000

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Wade Swanson
Man wanted in Randall County for felony sexual assault of a child released on bond
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Christopher Darnell Green
Man wanted by Potter County officials for murder
The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes...
Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Opening day for Thompson Park Pool pushed back again

Latest News

All proceeds from the ride will benefit Another Chance House, a non-profit assisting homeless...
Survivors of the Northwest Texas Tribe to host bike ride to help homeless men
Amarillo law experts say the Supreme Court of the United States’ recent ruling in favor of a...
Amarillo law experts discuss SCOTUS ruling on students and free speech
Josh Randall Oakley, sentenced for domestic assault related charges (Source: 47th District...
Potter County jury convicts man for domestic violence related charges
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander