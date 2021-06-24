CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund announces $100,000 in grants for area institutions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Advisory Committee for the CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund, a component of the Amarillo Area Foundation, announced $100,000 in grants for area institutions.

The funds will go to nonprofits and charitable institutions that do everything from providing care costs for foster children to teaching young people to be business people.

Below is a complete list of the area institutions receiving these grants:

Amarillo Children’s Home - $10,000

Another Chance House - $5,000

Buckner Children and Family Services - $6,700

Driskill Halfway House - $3,000

Elizabeth Ruth’s Home - $6,000

Faith City Mission - $3,500

Family Support Services - $5,000

Guyon Saunders Resource Center - $7,800

Hope and Healing Place - $10,000

Junior Achievement of the High Plains - $10,000

Maverick Boys and Girls Club - $9,000

Mission Amarillo - $10,000

Panhandle Orphan Care Network - $10,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo - $4,000

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.