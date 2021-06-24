CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund announces $100,000 in grants for area institutions
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Advisory Committee for the CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund, a component of the Amarillo Area Foundation, announced $100,000 in grants for area institutions.
The funds will go to nonprofits and charitable institutions that do everything from providing care costs for foster children to teaching young people to be business people.
Below is a complete list of the area institutions receiving these grants:
- Amarillo Children’s Home - $10,000
- Another Chance House - $5,000
- Buckner Children and Family Services - $6,700
- Driskill Halfway House - $3,000
- Elizabeth Ruth’s Home - $6,000
- Faith City Mission - $3,500
- Family Support Services - $5,000
- Guyon Saunders Resource Center - $7,800
- Hope and Healing Place - $10,000
- Junior Achievement of the High Plains - $10,000
- Maverick Boys and Girls Club - $9,000
- Mission Amarillo - $10,000
- Panhandle Orphan Care Network - $10,000
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo - $4,000
