Cannon Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base is welcoming a new 27th Special Operations Wing commander.

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert A. Masaitis, Commander of the 27th Special Operations Wing in Clovis, will relinquish command to U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor.

Col. Taylor is coming from the 1st Special Operations Group at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

The Change of Command Ceremony will take place on Friday, June 25 at 9:00 a.m. at the 16th Special Operations Squadron Hanger 4610.

