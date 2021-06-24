Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Boots & Badges Blood Drive begins Friday

Boots & Badges Blood Drive
Boots & Badges Blood Drive(Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 14th annual Boots & Badges Blood Drive for Coffee Memorial Blood Center begins Friday.

A kickoff event will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the blood center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd., tomorrow.

At this time, the blood supply is critically low’ according to Coffee Memorial. The event hopes to bring levels up in time for Independence Day, as accidents increased due to travel and outdoor activities.

Appointments are encouraged to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are welcome.

Click here to make an appointment.

Donors will receive a t-shirt, one WOW pass to Wonderland Amusement Park, a free $10 Bonus Play Card to Cinergy, a gallon of Plains Dairy milk and a pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Wade Swanson
Man wanted in Randall County for felony sexual assault of a child released on bond
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes...
Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Opening day for Thompson Park Pool pushed back again
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested

Latest News

Christopher Darnell Green
Man wanted by Potter County officials for murder
Two new food trucks have opened at South Georgia Center, located at 45th and Georgia Street.
New in Amarillo: Food trucks open at South Georgia Center
WEBXTRA: Tax professionals explain most common mistakes taxpayers make before 2019 tax deadline
Monthly advance child tax credit payment begins July 15th
Still Hot...
Still Hot...