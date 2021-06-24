Boots & Badges Blood Drive begins Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 14th annual Boots & Badges Blood Drive for Coffee Memorial Blood Center begins Friday.

A kickoff event will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the blood center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd., tomorrow.

At this time, the blood supply is critically low’ according to Coffee Memorial. The event hopes to bring levels up in time for Independence Day, as accidents increased due to travel and outdoor activities.

Appointments are encouraged to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are welcome.

Click here to make an appointment.

Donors will receive a t-shirt, one WOW pass to Wonderland Amusement Park, a free $10 Bonus Play Card to Cinergy, a gallon of Plains Dairy milk and a pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream.

