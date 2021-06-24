Viewers Choice Awards
Motorcycle ride to PDC to benefit Another Chance House

A motorcycle ride benefiting Another Chance House will take place Saturday.
A motorcycle ride benefiting Another Chance House will take place Saturday.(Another Chance House)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A motorcycle ride benefiting Another Chance House will take place Saturday.

Another Chance House is a non-profit offering structured living programs for men who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Motorcyclists will begin their journey at 11:00 a.m. at Candlewood Suites in Western Plaza and end at Palo Duro Canyon.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and costs $25, which includes a meal and prize ticket.

See you Saturday -- even if you don't ride a motorcycle we welcome you to our campus for a delicious meal at 4 Saturday!

Posted by Another Chance House on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

