Motorcycle ride to PDC to benefit Another Chance House
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A motorcycle ride benefiting Another Chance House will take place Saturday.
Another Chance House is a non-profit offering structured living programs for men who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Motorcyclists will begin their journey at 11:00 a.m. at Candlewood Suites in Western Plaza and end at Palo Duro Canyon.
Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and costs $25, which includes a meal and prize ticket.
