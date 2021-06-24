Amarillo law experts discuss SCOTUS ruling on students and free speech

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo law experts say the Supreme Court of the United States’ recent ruling in favor of a Pennsylvania student will help clarify the reach of school officials.

The Court ruled in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman when she was suspended after using profanity on social media about her school.

In an 8-1 ruling, the Supreme Court found the school district was wrong to suspend Levy for making a vulgar Snapchat post after not making the varsity cheer team.

“We live in a democracy, and for a democracy to function, there has to be free speech,” said Ryan Brown, partner at Blackburn & Brown LLP.

Amarillo Lawyer Ryan Brown says, although schools have some room to discipline students for things said outside of the classroom, the cheerleader’s actions did not meet the definition of disruptive.

“Really the rule they set out is, whether the language materially disrupts classwork or could result in substantial disorder,” said Brown.

While the court majority said the school went too far, it did not issue a ban on punishing all off-campus speech. Schools can still punish some speech, especially harassing and bullying.

“The court leaves the door open for speech that violates these things,” said Brown.

“Justice Alito and Gorsuch wrote a concurrent opinion, they joined the majority opinion, but they wrote a concurrent opinion,” said Lackland H Bloom Jr., professor of law and Larry and Jane Harlan senior research fellow at Southern Methodist University. “In which they made the point that the school’s authority to regulate, it comes from the fact that when the student is at school, the parent has really given authority over the student to the school. When the student is off campus, the school has far-less authority to regulate.”

Both experts agreed that if the student made the comments on school grounds and/or had a uniform on, the outcome could have been different.

“The lower court in the future will be less inclined to side with the schools,” said Bloom Jr.

