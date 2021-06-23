Viewers Choice Awards
Very hot weather ahead...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
With temps staying in the upper 60s, it will not be as cool as the last couple of mornings. South winds will increase to 15-25 mph and with sunny skies the temperatures will climb into the low 100s area wide. Thursday will be another hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s but we will also introduce a slight chance for a few isolated storms coming in off of the mountains. It will be a little cooler for Friday as a cool front moves in and our rain chances will be on the increase Friday evening and into the weekend. The weekend will be much cooler.

