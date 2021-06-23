Still Hot...

Viewers Choice Awards
By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT
After a record hot day the temps will be slow to cool for the evening and overnight hours. Like Wednesday morning we will start out in the low to mid 70s but it will be a little breezy. We will warm right back into the upper 90s and low 100s for Thursday but with a slight chance for a few thundershowers. Friday will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s with a chance for a few storms. Much cooler weather along with better rain chances settle in for the weekend.

