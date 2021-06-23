Repairmen have high call numbers to fix air conditioners

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Repairmen in Amarillo are currently in high demand to fix and install air conditioning units.

For those of us using our thermostats to stay cool, this extremely hot weather is bringing a supply and demand issue for repairmen working to help everyone in need.

“It’s been a little bit earlier this year versus last year and years prior,” said Marcus Harris, service manager of SCOTTCO. “We’ve had about roughly about a 200 percent increase, you know, from cold season to hot season, especially the 100-degree weather…102 and all that stuff does has a big influx in calls.”

This high number of calls may cause people to wait longer than usual on getting their units fixed.

“We’re averaging right now about 70 to 80 calls per day,” said Harris. “We’re not running that many, but we’re getting that many calls. We’re running about 25 guys right now in the HVAC division so you can do the math.”

With the high number of calls in the local area, we spoke with Bob Jay’s plumbing, heating, and air about the increase in calls, but they were too busy to comment.

Harris recommends those waiting on assistance to close your blinds, shut down your windows, and turn on a fan to keep air moving. Harris also reminds everyone to stay patient.

“It gets kind of tough when these guys are working till 8, 9, 10′ o clock at night. You know running 12, 13, 14 calls a day, we just ask customers to bear with us, we’re doing the best we can.”

