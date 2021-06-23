Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

R. Kelly jailed in NYC as he awaits sex-trafficking trial

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B singer R. Kelly has been jailed in New York City in anticipation of his sex-trafficking trial later this summer.

A federal prison website on Wednesday listed Kelly as an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He arrived there Tuesday afternoon from Chicago, where he was being held on similar charges.

Kelly, 54, is accused of leading an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

The Grammy Award-winning singer denies ever abusing anyone.

His trial is set for Aug. 9.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes...
Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city
Several Amarillo animal shelters are working together to rescue almost 40 dogs from a massive...
Amarillo animal shelters need help with massive dog hoarding situation

Latest News

A herd of cows got loose and ran through a neighborhood in Pico Rivera, California, on Tuesday...
40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family
Some countries will let you in, but only if you agree to a multiday quarantine. Other countries...
3 international travel ideas for your summer trip
LIVE: Funeral for former Sen. John Warner
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
LIVE: Biden to speak at funeral for former Sen. John Warner