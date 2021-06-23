Viewers Choice Awards
Opening day for Thompson Park Pool pushed back again

By Kevin Welch
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The opening day for the Thompson Park Pool is now scheduled for July 23.

Contractor Wiley Hicks told Amarillo City Council members yesterday his workers are on duty six days a week, but weather and shortages have made staying on schedule hard.

Concrete, plaster and workers themselves are in short supply delaying work.

He said this is an unprecedented shortage of everything.

The original opening date was set for Memorial Day.

