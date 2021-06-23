Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Officials: Man wanted for felony sexual assault of a child

Branden Wade Swanson
Branden Wade Swanson(RCSO)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Officials identified the man as Branden Wade Swanson.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800.

For a cash reward, those with information can contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Branden Wade Swanson. He’s wanted for a felony charge of aggravated sexual...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Several Amarillo animal shelters are working together to rescue almost 40 dogs from a massive...
Amarillo animal shelters need help with massive dog hoarding situation
The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes...
Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city

Latest News

With recent high temperatures, intense allergy season and severe mosquito season, health...
Health experts suggest safety measures for pregnant women and babies
Very hot weather ahead...
Very hot weather ahead...
The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes...
Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city
Texas Outdoor Musical still waiting for pandemic aid
Texas Outdoor Musical among venues still waiting on government pandemic aid