Officials: Man wanted for felony sexual assault of a child
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Officials identified the man as Branden Wade Swanson.
Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800.
For a cash reward, those with information can contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
