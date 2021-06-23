Officials: Man wanted for felony sexual assault of a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Officials identified the man as Branden Wade Swanson.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800.

For a cash reward, those with information can contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

